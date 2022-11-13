3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Down 40.1% in October

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,000 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the October 15th total of 258,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 669,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGOPY remained flat at $7.75 during midday trading on Friday. 78,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,070. 3i Group has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,586 ($18.26) to GBX 1,734 ($19.97) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

