42,009 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Bought by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,009 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,635,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,357,000 after buying an additional 2,332,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,521,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,024,000 after buying an additional 417,651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,230,000 after buying an additional 2,919,199 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 14,255,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,531,000 after buying an additional 322,419 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LUMN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.14.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Lumen Technologies Dividend Announcement

LUMN stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at $645,094.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at $645,094.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Further Reading

