4,481 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $304,330.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,874,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,255,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.69. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $23.52.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

