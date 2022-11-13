833 Shares in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Purchased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDOG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDOG stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.23. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $58.04.

