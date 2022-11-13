8,860 Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Purchased by Alphasimplex Group LLC

Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. FirstEnergy accounts for approximately 2.4% of Alphasimplex Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 21.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 17,212 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 82,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 51,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE opened at $37.96 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.78.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

