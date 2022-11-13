Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Macquarie

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Macquarie from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Accel Entertainment Trading Down 3.8 %

ACEL stock opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13. Accel Entertainment has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $789.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 7,367,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,248,000 after buying an additional 412,523 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 423.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 361,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 292,576 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,424,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,892,000 after acquiring an additional 208,667 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 190,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 138,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 119,200 shares during the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

