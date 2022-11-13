Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $290.09 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,149,355.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.60.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

