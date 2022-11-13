Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ASPCF remained flat at $1.08 during trading hours on Friday. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $8.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; and Noctiva, a vasopressin analog indicated for the treatment of nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in adults who awaken at least 2 times per night to void.

