Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days.
Acerus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ASPCF remained flat at $1.08 during trading hours on Friday. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $8.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08.
Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acerus Pharmaceuticals (ASPCF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.