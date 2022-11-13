Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADBE. Mizuho decreased their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Adobe from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $420.78.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $341.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.44. Adobe has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Adobe by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Adobe by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Adobe by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,922,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

