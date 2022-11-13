Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of ATGE stock traded down $2.36 on Friday, hitting $40.55. 279,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.01. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average of $36.46.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $354.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Adtalem Global Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $1,319,447.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,974 shares in the company, valued at $13,813,277.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $1,319,447.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 319,974 shares in the company, valued at $13,813,277.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $99,164.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,379.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,182,000 after acquiring an additional 845,743 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,599,000 after purchasing an additional 611,402 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,230,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after buying an additional 147,758 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,581,000 after buying an additional 115,954 shares in the last quarter.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

