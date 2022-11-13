aelf Achieves Market Capitalization of $58.46 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 13th. aelf has a market capitalization of $58.46 million and approximately $12.45 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, aelf has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00010208 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00019696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006166 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008510 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,846,023 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars.

