Aion Price Down 29.6% Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0274 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $13.76 million and approximately $558,424.59 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00121513 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00232932 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006085 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00063492 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00029630 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000341 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

