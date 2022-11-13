Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($140.00) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €133.00 ($133.00) target price on Airbus in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($139.00) target price on Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays set a €155.00 ($155.00) target price on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($146.00) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($150.00) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Stock Performance

Shares of AIR opened at €113.00 ($113.00) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €99.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €101.48. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($68.28) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($99.97).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.