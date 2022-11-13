Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.07-$1.11 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

ALEX stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,337. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Trading of Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALEX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,513,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,009,000 after buying an additional 61,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,131,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,933,000 after buying an additional 104,301 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,291,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,940,000 after buying an additional 23,306 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,257,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,165,000 after buying an additional 22,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,013,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,192,000 after buying an additional 46,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

