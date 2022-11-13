Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.07-$1.11 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th.
Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance
ALEX stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,337. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.
