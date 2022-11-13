Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.07-$1.11 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th.
NYSE:ALEX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,337. Alexander & Baldwin has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.32.
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.
