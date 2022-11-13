Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.07-$1.11 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

NYSE:ALEX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,337. Alexander & Baldwin has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 21,161 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 23,639 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

