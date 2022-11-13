Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.90.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Shares of AQN opened at C$12.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.10. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of C$12.27 and a twelve month high of C$20.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.90.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.93%.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.
