Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.66-$0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Algonquin Power & Utilities also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.66-0.69 EPS.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,636,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,921. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.13. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $16.01.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $624.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.79 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.25 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 57,813.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after buying an additional 421,457 shares in the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

