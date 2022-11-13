Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Short Interest Up 31.9% in October

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,250,000 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the October 15th total of 58,580,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,363,357,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212,150 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,453 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $321,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,969,000. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.46.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,723,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,688,028. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average of $91.39. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $187.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.50.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

