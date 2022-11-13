Alphasimplex Group LLC Trims Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Alphasimplex Group LLC trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Target comprises about 1.6% of Alphasimplex Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in Target by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,607,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 224,658 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT stock opened at $173.32 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.72.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.22.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

