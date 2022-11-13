Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Stock Holdings Raised by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 69,334 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $17,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIMC. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,434,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,703,000 after buying an additional 726,188 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,054,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,522,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 862,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,399,000 after buying an additional 447,841 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,589,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,861,000 after buying an additional 278,068 shares during the period. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIMC stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $62.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 144.01%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

