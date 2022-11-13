American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.19-5.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.31. American Electric Power also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.97-5.07 EPS.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,966,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.31 and a 200-day moving average of $94.74.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 68.74%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

