AMI Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,582 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.6% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.7 %

BAC stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.41. 35,688,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,041,968. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average is $34.06. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $308.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

