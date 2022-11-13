AMI Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 8.2% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $16,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 613,063 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,722,139,000 after buying an additional 89,146 shares during the period. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,021,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,038,000 after purchasing an additional 45,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 59.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37,588 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock traded up $6.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $342.67. 1,276,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,914. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.