AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $2.77 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,621 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.4% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $231,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 21.0% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 30.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

TJX stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.90. 5,988,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,938,036. The stock has a market cap of $85.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

