AMI Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband comprises approximately 2.1% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Bislett Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bislett Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,897,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBRDA traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.84. 202,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.11. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $72.78 and a 52 week high of $168.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

