AMI Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

AMI Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.9% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $398,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock traded down $22.09 on Friday, hitting $522.08. 7,034,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,896,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.00 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $524.43 and its 200 day moving average is $515.04. The company has a market capitalization of $487.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

