AMI Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,669 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,257,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,995,000 after acquiring an additional 282,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,871,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.77. The company had a trading volume of 663,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,626. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $185.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.59 and a 200-day moving average of $158.46.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

