AMI Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,785 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $48.27. 1,026,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,544. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average is $48.86. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $51.08.
