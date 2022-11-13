Analyzing Lisata Therapeutics (LSTA) and Its Peers

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Rating) is one of 19 public companies in the “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Lisata Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Lisata Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Lisata Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lisata Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lisata Therapeutics Competitors 31 246 367 29 2.59

Lisata Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 305.41%. As a group, “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 76.20%. Given Lisata Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lisata Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Lisata Therapeutics has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lisata Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 4.01, suggesting that their average stock price is 301% more volatile than the S&P 500.

15.6% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous health & allied services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lisata Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lisata Therapeutics N/A -28.20% -26.97% Lisata Therapeutics Competitors -2,564.17% -65.32% -29.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lisata Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lisata Therapeutics N/A -$27.47 million -0.30 Lisata Therapeutics Competitors $2.97 billion $132.19 million 9.96

Lisata Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lisata Therapeutics. Lisata Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lisata Therapeutics rivals beat Lisata Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Lisata Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was formerly known as NeoStem, Inc. and changed its name to Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. in June 2015. The company was formerly known as Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. on September 15, 2022. Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Lisata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lisata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.