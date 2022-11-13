Analyzing Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) & Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Murphy Oil and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil $2.30 billion 3.43 -$73.66 million $5.94 8.54 Kimbell Royalty Partners $135.62 million 8.46 $33.94 million $1.71 10.36

Kimbell Royalty Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Murphy Oil. Murphy Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimbell Royalty Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Risk and Volatility

Murphy Oil pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Kimbell Royalty Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.4%. Murphy Oil pays out 16.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kimbell Royalty Partners pays out 128.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Murphy Oil has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Murphy Oil has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.4% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy Oil and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil 25.27% 17.20% 7.39% Kimbell Royalty Partners 47.75% 33.89% 14.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Murphy Oil and Kimbell Royalty Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil 0 5 4 0 2.44 Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 1 3 1 3.00

Murphy Oil presently has a consensus target price of $51.44, indicating a potential upside of 1.41%. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus target price of $21.40, indicating a potential upside of 20.84%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than Murphy Oil.

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Murphy Oil on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres. The company's mineral and royalty interests are located in 28 states and include ownership in approximately 122,000 gross wells, including approximately 46,000 wells in the Permian Basin. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

