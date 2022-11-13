Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Short Interest Up 99.3% in October

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 99.3% from the October 15th total of 511,800 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 38.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 56.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AOMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Angel Oak Mortgage from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Angel Oak Mortgage from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Angel Oak Mortgage Price Performance

Angel Oak Mortgage Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE AOMR traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 51,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,978. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $242.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.35, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Angel Oak Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.07%.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.