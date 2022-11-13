Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives $9.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANGI. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Angi in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get Angi alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Angi

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $25,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,743.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angi

Angi Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Angi by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 219,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 26,367 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Angi by 3.7% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 181,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi in the first quarter worth about $7,322,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Angi in the first quarter worth about $1,254,000. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANGI opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.69. Angi has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $498.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.02 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Angi will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Angi

(Get Rating)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.