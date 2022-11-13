Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the October 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 832,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Anglo American Stock Up 8.5 %

OTCMKTS:NGLOY traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,752. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NGLOY shares. BNP Paribas lowered Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,150 ($36.27) to GBX 3,165 ($36.44) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,673.89.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

