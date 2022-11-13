Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.39-$2.43 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Apartment Income REIT Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of AIRC stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $37.64. 835,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,205. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.89. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.23.
Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.
Institutional Trading of Apartment Income REIT
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 16.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Apartment Income REIT
AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.
