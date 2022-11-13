Aperam S.A. Plans Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:APMSF)

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, November 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

