ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABIO opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.82. ARCA biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $2.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the third quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth $81,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth $87,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

