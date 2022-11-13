Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Update

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decline of 61.6% from the October 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ares Strategic Mining Stock Down 5.8 %

OTCMKTS ARSMF traded down 0.01 on Friday, reaching 0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 29,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,446. Ares Strategic Mining has a 12-month low of 0.15 and a 12-month high of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.24.

Get Ares Strategic Mining alerts:

Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Ares Strategic Mining Inc, a junior natural resource mining company, acquires and explores for fluorspar properties. It focuses on the exploitation, production, and supply of metspar and acidspar. The company holds 100% interest in the Lost Sheep Fluoride Mine that consists of 67 claims covering an area of approximately 1,447 acres located in western Utah, the United States; and the Liard Fluorspar property, which includes 14 claims located in British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Strategic Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Strategic Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.