Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Update

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decline of 61.6% from the October 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Ares Strategic Mining Stock Down 5.8 %
OTCMKTS ARSMF traded down 0.01 on Friday, reaching 0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 29,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,446. Ares Strategic Mining has a 12-month low of 0.15 and a 12-month high of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.24.
Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile
