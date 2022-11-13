Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.31

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.31 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.47 ($0.04). Ariana Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.04), with a volume of 2,312,718 shares traded.

Ariana Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.31. The firm has a market cap of £38.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.00.

Get Ariana Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kerim Sener bought 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £9,750 ($11,226.25). In other Ariana Resources news, insider Michael de Villiers sold 750,000 shares of Ariana Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £22,500 ($25,906.74). Also, insider Kerim Sener acquired 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £9,750 ($11,226.25).

About Ariana Resources

Ariana Resources plc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Turkey. The company also explores for silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its projects include the Kiziltepe Gold-Silver mine and Tavsan gold project located in western Turkey; and Salinbas gold project located in north-eastern Turkey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ariana Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ariana Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.