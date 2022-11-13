Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Short Interest Update

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the October 15th total of 157,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Arrow Financial to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

AROW stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.99. 13,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,772. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.68. Arrow Financial has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Arrow Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Arrow Financial during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 236.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 40.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

