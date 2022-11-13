Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the October 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Asante Gold Stock Up 1.0 %

ASGOF stock traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 1.03. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is 1.08. Asante Gold has a 1-year low of 0.72 and a 1-year high of 1.80.

About Asante Gold

Asante Gold Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the Republic of Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Fahiakoba concession situated in the Ashanti and Central regions in the Republic of Ghana; and 90% interest in the Bibiani gold mine located in the western region of Ghana.

