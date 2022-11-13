Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,871 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,733,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,531,000 after buying an additional 1,258,042 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in MetLife by 309.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MetLife by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,405,000 after acquiring an additional 777,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

MetLife Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $75.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.17 and a 200 day moving average of $65.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.19%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.