Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $10.27 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,530 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.3% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 21.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 279,811 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,118,000 after buying an additional 48,604 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 546.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,279 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.1 %

ABT opened at $104.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.70. The company has a market capitalization of $181.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,820. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

