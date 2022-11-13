Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Assertio from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Assertio in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Assertio in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.00.

Get Assertio alerts:

Assertio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Assertio has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $142.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Assertio Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Assertio by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 194,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assertio by 437.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 69,031 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assertio by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 191,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 21,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.