AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 75.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 25,369 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in AstraZeneca by 0.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 40.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 96.2% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN traded down $2.32 on Friday, hitting $62.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,524,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,712,965. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.06. The stock has a market cap of $194.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.69, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $71.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

