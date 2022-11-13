ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Up 127.4% in October

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 127.4% from the October 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ASX from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

ASX Stock Up 3.3 %

OTCMKTS ASXFY traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.05. 8,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,073. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.53. ASX has a fifty-two week low of $40.36 and a fifty-two week high of $69.36.

ASX Cuts Dividend

About ASX

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.7809 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th.

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. It operates markets for a range of asset classes, including equities, fixed income, commodities, and energy. The company provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, technical and information, and other post-trade services; securities and derivatives exchange, and ancillary services; and central counterparty clearing services.

