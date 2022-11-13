Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of Atento stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,945. Atento has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Atento by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Atento by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atento by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atento by 548.6% in the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares in the last quarter. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

