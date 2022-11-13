Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Atento Price Performance
Shares of Atento stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,945. Atento has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atento
About Atento
Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.
