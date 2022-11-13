Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Short Interest Update

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,139,100 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the October 15th total of 4,023,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days.

Athabasca Oil Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ATHOF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,003. Athabasca Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.