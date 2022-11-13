Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Up 30.8% in October

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ AUBN traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $23.06. The company had a trading volume of 681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.99. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.57.
Auburn National Bancorporation Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.18%.
Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.
