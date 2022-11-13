Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Up 30.8% in October

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ AUBN traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $23.06. The company had a trading volume of 681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.99. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.57.

Auburn National Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. 7.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

