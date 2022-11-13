Audius Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.82 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Audius has a market capitalization of $138.94 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000909 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Audius has traded 35.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Audius alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.46 or 0.00584283 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,024.54 or 0.30434353 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,135,108,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 923,501,066 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.