Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the October 15th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of ATAK remained flat at $10.10 during trading hours on Friday. 47 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,180. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $10.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATAK. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $987,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

